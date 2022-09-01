Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kevin Doyle to Mario C. Lopez.

Brittany Garner to Brooklynn N. Colburn.

Misdemeanors

Jessica Lou Thompson - resisting an officer and public intoxication.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Delbert Dunn - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Sheila Wynette Robertson v. Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Jeremiah Kirkwood v. Sheila Robertson.

Fire Runs

Aug. 31

Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., service call, Tahlequah Middle School.

Sept. 1

Tahlequah FD: 6:21 a.m., lift assist, 129 W. Willis Road.

Tags

Trending Video