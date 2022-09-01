Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kevin Doyle to Mario C. Lopez.
Brittany Garner to Brooklynn N. Colburn.
Misdemeanors
Jessica Lou Thompson - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Delbert Dunn - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Sheila Wynette Robertson v. Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jeremiah Kirkwood v. Sheila Robertson.
Fire Runs
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m., service call, Tahlequah Middle School.
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 6:21 a.m., lift assist, 129 W. Willis Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.