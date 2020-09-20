Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark E. Robertson to Jason Havens.
Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC to James Fisher.
Larry R. Wade to Hometown Rentals, LLC.
John Daley to SAS Construction, LLC.
Kevin Gallagher to Wayne R. Dean.
R.D. & Berry J. Evans Revocable Trust to Borislava Fileva Dimova.
Felonies
Jeremy Eugene Scott - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over, and open container alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Teena Marie Barnes - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and obstructing an officer.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. December McDaniel - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Anna Christina Abeldano - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Derek Hartwell - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Charlene Hicks - indebtedness.
Traffic Report
Jenna Rae Altom - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christopher Edward Ballard - no security verification and transporting open container alcohol.
Jake Wayne Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandon Scott Barrett - speeding 11-14 mph over.
John David Blackfox - no seat belt.
Clayton Bryce - no seat belt.
Tyler Cockrum - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Roberta Nadine Crittenden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cortney Kevin Crouch - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kristopher Lane Dallis - failure to keep right.
Rosie Irine Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Angela Leah Felts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Golan Friedman - speeding 15 mph over and taxes due state.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tanya Lynn Harris - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Trista Ann Hendricks - no seat belt.
Raymond Wayne Hood - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Abigayle Hooper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Todd Allen Hoskins - driving left of center in marked zone.
Chase Lee Keys - no security verification, speed not reasonable and proper, failure to have driver's license in immediate possession, and taxes due state.
Katelynn Leeann McCroskey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Walter J. Mink - no seat belt.
Rebecca Nichole Moore - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brittany Ann Parent - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dylan Austin Pettigrew - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Michael Jay Potts - violation of license restrictions.
Fuentes Lizeth Santos - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kira Scroggins - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Roberto Tenorio - failure to stop at stop sign and no driver's license.
Molly Ann Vann - driving under suspension.
Colter Wesley Whittmore - no seat belt.
William Bud Yochum - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 17
Lowrey FD: 10:02 p.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.