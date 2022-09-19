Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Angelia Youngs to Daniel R. Bologna.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Trey Dillon Kimble.
Vicky Smith to Nathan Fritze.
Ricky W. Carey to Deanna M. Hardbarger.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Ashley Nichols - indebtedness.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC v. John Mark Hadley, Sharee Hadley, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. William Harris, Melissa Harris, and all its tenants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Rebecca Dawn Hlavaty, Catelyn Boekcman, and Elizabeth Boekcman v. Brandon Lynn Wallace.
Divorces
Farah Joy Hamner v. Leland Dwayne Hamner.
Douglas R. Evans v. Joan Evans.
Marriages
Lee Roy Corey, 71, Park Hill, and Jennifer Sandersfield, 70, Park Hill.
Matthew Allan Davis, 20, Krebs, and Laynee Marie Marshall, 18, McAlester.
Fire Runs
Sept. 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:40 p.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5 p.m., alarm, 1203 E. Ross St.
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 1:03 p.m., structure fire, 25337 E. 745 Road.
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:31 a.m., MVA, 817 N Bliss Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., MVC, Steely Hollow Road and Highway 82.
Sept. 18
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 10:59 p.m., gas leak, 318 W. Keetoowah St.
Sept. 19
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 a.m., alarm, Lewis Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 a.m., MVC, South Pecan Creek Circle and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:36 a.m., falls, 2101 Larry Ave.
