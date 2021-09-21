Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Shannon LA Jo Ann Wilder to Joe Quick.
Kenneth William Dean to Kenneth William Dean.
Keven B. Hendricks to Keven B. Hendricks.
Douglas R. Maag to Douglas R. Maag.
Landmark Construction & Development, LLC to 5 Warner Homes, LLC.
Arrowhead Properties, LLC to Minor Properties, LLC.
Doris Gower to Lacy L. Lockwood.
Lacy L. Lockwood to Doris Gower.
Felonies
Michelle Lynn Rundle - child endangerment by driving under the influence and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Civils
World Acceptance Corp v. Haley Kaleen Bravo - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Debbie Jean Rhea - indebtedness.
Ronald James Lamb v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Discover Bank v. Joan M. Britton - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Rodney Morrison v. Chelsea Barnard - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jacob Levi Burton, 24, Hulbert, and Alexya Hailey Lund, 19, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 9:20 p.m., cardiac arrest, 15396 W. Meadow View Lane.
Sept. 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:37 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
Sept. 19
Tahlequah FD: 2:35 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:55 p.m., outside fire, 17056 W. 782 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Death Notices
CHISM, Eddie John Jermaine, 42, assembly worker. Died Sept. 16. Visitation, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery.
MCDOWELL, Walter Rolland, 58, purchasing coordinator. Died Sept. 15. Visitation, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Four-Mile Branch Cemetery.
