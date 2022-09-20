Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronnie Kent Spencer to Dan L. Brown.
Glenda C. Hobbs to Dan L. Brown.
Megan M. Bloom to Nicholas L. Bolen.
James Alan Taylor Sr. to James and Cheryle Beth Taylor Family Trust.
William B. Hope to William B. Hope.
Richard F. Owens to Gerald Stewart.
Civils
Cody McConnell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
Sept. 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:43 p.m., gas leak, 14946 W. Houston St.
Sept. 20
Tahlequah FD: 6:33 a.m., outside fire, 21804 S. Ginger Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:42 a.m., medical assist, 1006 Gerri Drive.
