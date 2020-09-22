Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Zachary D. Ballard to Bobby D. Ivins.
S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Harry Dwaine Stark.
Mark E. Robertson to Jason Havens.
Thomas Dee Belzung to Chong Pao Vue.
Nancy E. Dyson Revocable Trust to Eva Davidson.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Falaileato Bullock.
Connie Barnes to Angela M. Nunamaker.
Gary Dean Allen to Ryan K. Young.
Civils
Marquita L. Standingwater v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Mary Bellamy - entry and detainer.
First State Bank v. Haley M. Walker - petition for judgment.
David Craig v. Robbie Delaney - entry and detainer.
David Craig v. James Sanders, Crystal Clemons, and Chelsye Clemons - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Ashley Ruehle v. Michael P. Clark.
Heather Michele Catron v. Andrew Thomas Cooper.
Marriages
Lance Alan Denton, 37, Watts, and Rebecca Elizabeth Peters, 28, Watts.
Trenton James Steward, 23, Park Hill, and Cheyenne Dawn Sequichie, 23, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 p.m., EMS assist, 17946 W. Murrell Road.
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., EMS assist, 20538 Timber Trail.
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 p.m., alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
Sept. 18
Tahlequah FD: 8:14 a.m., fire alarm, 3817 N. Rice Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 p.m., CO2 test, 16822 W. Clyde Maher Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:50 p.m., person locked in car, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:11 a.m., EMS assist, 107 S. West Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:07 p.m., structure fire, 614 E. Cherry St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., gas leak, 211 Basin Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Sept. 20
Tahlequah FD: 4:07 a.m., EMS assist, 1316 Ashley Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 10:14 a.m., MVA, Bertha Parker Bypass and North Grand Avenue.
Lowrey FD: 4:37 p.m., medical assist, North Ty Lane.
Sept. 21
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Death Notices
REED, Leola, 85, Park Hill, Cherokee Nation Tribal Registration Clerk. Died Sept. 18. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.