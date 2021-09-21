Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Randy Dwain Gibson to Daniel A. Perry.

Bryan Lee Burrows to Casey D. Reed.

Felonies

Michael Risingsun Braden - first-degree burglary.

Nathan Tanner Joshua Williams - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Misdemeanors

Maria Brooke Brubeck - uttering a forged instrument.

Brandon Gary Gray - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle.

Mario Lopez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.

Brian Myers - public intoxication.

Wanda Simpkins-Rogers - carrying animal in cruel manner.

Paris Breanna Hope Pierce - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Matthew Yohn - indebtedness.

BancFirst v. Barbara Smith and occupants - foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Tarra Ward - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Angela Lawson - indebtedness.

Frist United Bank and Trust v. Tye W. Ward, Andrea Ward, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.

Robbin Lynn Ford v. Trenton Jordan, Eldon Eugene Ford, and B.F. - automobile negligence.

Small Claims

Larry Jones v. Donna Henard - small claims.

Kevin K. Stretch v. Timothy Floyd and Jamie Floyd - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Lisa M. Love v. Patricia Pierce.

Divorces

Jaymee Jackson v. Billy Jack Jackson.

Fire Runs

Sept. 20

Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVA, 1499 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., medical problems, 614 Cherrie St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:08 p.m., MVA, South Highway 62/82 Bypass and East Mimosa Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., alarm, 1270 Billies Lane.

Sept. 21

Tahlequah FD: 8:57 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.

