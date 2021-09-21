Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Randy Dwain Gibson to Daniel A. Perry.
Bryan Lee Burrows to Casey D. Reed.
Felonies
Michael Risingsun Braden - first-degree burglary.
Nathan Tanner Joshua Williams - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Maria Brooke Brubeck - uttering a forged instrument.
Brandon Gary Gray - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle.
Mario Lopez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.
Brian Myers - public intoxication.
Wanda Simpkins-Rogers - carrying animal in cruel manner.
Paris Breanna Hope Pierce - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Matthew Yohn - indebtedness.
BancFirst v. Barbara Smith and occupants - foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Tarra Ward - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Angela Lawson - indebtedness.
Frist United Bank and Trust v. Tye W. Ward, Andrea Ward, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Robbin Lynn Ford v. Trenton Jordan, Eldon Eugene Ford, and B.F. - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Larry Jones v. Donna Henard - small claims.
Kevin K. Stretch v. Timothy Floyd and Jamie Floyd - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Lisa M. Love v. Patricia Pierce.
Divorces
Jaymee Jackson v. Billy Jack Jackson.
Fire Runs
Sept. 20
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVA, 1499 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., medical problems, 614 Cherrie St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:08 p.m., MVA, South Highway 62/82 Bypass and East Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., alarm, 1270 Billies Lane.
Sept. 21
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
