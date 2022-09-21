Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Kent Dobbins to Ricky Carey.
Ann Kumia to P&E Consulting, LLC.
Harold L. Richman to Don and Janet Mellott Family, LLC.
Ronald D. McGuire to Gordon Fuller.
Rebecca Shults Shepard to Vincent Reuwer.
Felonies
Jaden Kinney - burglary - third degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Alejandro Valentin - driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, transporting open container, and failure to stop at stop sign.
Matthew Lee Allen - receive/conceal stolen construction/farm equipment.
Levi Scott Rogers - burglary - second degree, malicious injury to property, and resisting an officer.
Dale Lawrence Roeper - endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer and battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Elizabeth Larae Linvick - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Jaden Kinney - uttering a forged instrument and possession of forged notes or instruments.
Randall Dale Faucher - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Charles Edmond Bryant - obstructing an officer.
Civils
Jennifer Kruczek v. In re the name change - name change.
Armstrong Bank v. Estate of Linda Alene Tucker, Donald Edward Tucker, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, and assigns - replevin.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. v. Michael Dwayne Blackman, Amanda Danielle Blackman, occupants of the premises, Housing and Urban Development, and Bank of Cherokee County - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Crystal Bradford - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Sarah Peters - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Kyleigh Drywater - entry and detainer.
Pleasant View Apartments v. Nick Chute - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Austin Tyler Gassaway - small claims.
Property Solutions Management v. Dusty Fowler - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Bobby Johnson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jerel Lee Fritts v. Lucretia Lynn Harlow.
Divorces
Carrie Donaline Nash v. Samuel Nolan Doty.
Marriages
Aaron Eugene Friend, 21, Tahlequah, and Savannah Dawn Sparks, 18, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
NOTTINGHAM, Cecil C. 90, Tahlequah, concrete form setter. Died Sept. 20. Graveside services, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.