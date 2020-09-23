Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Harney to John Robert Zimmerman.
Christopher Lee Augustin to Adam Luck.
Owen Wade Tackett to Nora Alden.
Larry H. Marshall to James R. Hays.
Refugio J. Maldonado to Adelaida Mares Torres.
Susan A. Madewell to Robert C. Robinson.
Alan N. Hefner to Siewe S. Siewe.
Felonies
Imogene Grace Case - driving while under the influence.
Clifford Huggins Moody - failure to register as sex offender and sex offenders residing together in individual zone.
James R. Whitner - feloniously pointing firearm, felony discharging firearm in dwelling, and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Misdemeanors
Jamie Renell Smith - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Ryan G. Stolfa - obstructing an officer, no seat belt, driving under suspension, no security verification, and unlawful possess of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Lee Rodgers - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no security verification, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kristin Kullean Bryant - public intoxication.
Caleb Brummett - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Elver Jovani Larguero Rascon - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Aaron Michael McCool - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and threaten to perform act of violence.
Aaron Michael McCool - driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license, no security verification, operate vehicle with expired registration, failure to pay all taxes due state, and open container alcohol.
Tiffany Leigh Coones - obstructing an officer.
Salena Christine Seifert - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Nicole L. Garrison - indebtedness.
Small Claims
John Ciancio v. Regina Pickard - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Sept. 21
Tahlequah FD: 9:12 a.m., CO test, 2595 Cambridge Circle.
Sept. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 a.m., MVA, Grandview Road and Grand Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m., alarm, 3388 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:44 a.m., EMS assist, 20538 S. Timber Trail.
