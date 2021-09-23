Warranty Deeds
Bill Milo Pennington to Bill Milo Pennington.
Stephen Fort to Pha Lor.
Jacob Aaron Barton to J.M. Speed Trust.
Frank E. Carlson to Logan Pleasant.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Madison T. Miller.
Illinois River Ranch, LLC to Eric H. Shrier.
Felonies
Michael Allen Stilwell - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, no security verification, open container beer, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Misdemeanors
Zachary Ian Owens - driving under the influence by a person under 21, open container beer, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Roland Diaz - public intoxication.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Michael K. Yaste - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kara Lyn Davis - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Roberto Garza - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Morgan Grandada and Alicia Cabrera Lopez - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Kahler Watson and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jamie Cole v. Roger A. Cole.
Ana Ledeker v. Christopher Ray Ledeker.
Death Notices
BARNETT, Gladys Ann, Welling. Died Sept. 17. Visitation, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Graveside service, Sept. 22, Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
