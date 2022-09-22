Court Report

Felonies

Henry Joseph Jaquez - assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and feloniously pointing firearm.

Paul Eaarron Franklin - sexual battery.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Heather Bradham - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Danielle Ray Trujillo - indebtedness.

Steven Shelly, Brittany Robertson, Megan Parker, Sierra Shelly, and Leslie Colvin v. Earl Shelly - quiet title.

Loyd Coffia v. Tommy Jack McNeil, Sonya Lee McNeil, and Patsy Hall - easement.

Cynthia Peppers v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

MCLP Asset Company Inc. v. Mary Jane Denson, spouse, if any of, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.

Communication Federal Credit Union v. Gabriel Isaiah Brown - replevin.

Divorces

Alisha Martin v. Mac Martin.

Marriages

Kyle David Johnson, 19, Tahlequah, and Holli Kara Baker, 19, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Sept. 20

Tahlequah FD: 10:43 p.m., gas odor leak/carbon monoxide detected, 318 W. Keetoowah St.

Sept. 21

Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.

