Court Report
Felonies
Henry Joseph Jaquez - assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and feloniously pointing firearm.
Paul Eaarron Franklin - sexual battery.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Heather Bradham - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Danielle Ray Trujillo - indebtedness.
Steven Shelly, Brittany Robertson, Megan Parker, Sierra Shelly, and Leslie Colvin v. Earl Shelly - quiet title.
Loyd Coffia v. Tommy Jack McNeil, Sonya Lee McNeil, and Patsy Hall - easement.
Cynthia Peppers v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
MCLP Asset Company Inc. v. Mary Jane Denson, spouse, if any of, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. Gabriel Isaiah Brown - replevin.
Divorces
Alisha Martin v. Mac Martin.
Marriages
Kyle David Johnson, 19, Tahlequah, and Holli Kara Baker, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:43 p.m., gas odor leak/carbon monoxide detected, 318 W. Keetoowah St.
Sept. 21
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.
