Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lee G. Watkins to Rickey Jones.
Dennis Lane Orwig to Chuanhua Zheng.
Bibin John Cherian to Addison C. Boulware.
Lesley Dean Martin to Patricia Martin.
Charlie E. Holderbee to Amanda J. Pendleton.
William L. Berry to Benjamin F. Davis II.
James Allen Bruner to Todd Homberger.
Jamie Johnson to SBSA Investments, LLC.
Josh C. King to Jeral D. Keener.
David L. McClain to Myron L. Ferrall.
Kerry Kimble to Melinda Belzung.
Stuart C. Grayson to Connie Barnes.
Quality Homes and Trim, LLC to Tracie Lynn Morris.
Mary Ann Pritchett to David Bolin.
Felonies
Zachary William Hulsey - actual physical control.
Kealyona Joy Bullard - endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, kidnapping, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container alcohol.
Micah Robert Conrad Downing - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors
Jonathan Dakota Keys - obstructing an officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Helen Amy Laverne Jones - public intoxication.
Matthew Curtis Jones - sex offenders residing together in individual zone.
Civils
Jessica Eakin v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Joy Knight - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Jacob Austin Troy Lee Green - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Macie Marie Finney v. Josiah Emmanuel Finney.
Marriages
Charles Lester Buffington, 83, Muskogee, and Pamela Joyce Wells, 67, Muskogee.
Joseph Anthony Westrope, 18, Park Hill, and Trinity Ann Marie Moore, 21, Eufaula.
Ron George Thomson, 62, Tahlequah, and Donna M. Lantz-McCory, 70, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
WILKINSON, Stanley Fulton “Bud”, 74, Tahlequah, convenience store owner. Died Sept. 20. Memorial services, Sept. 25, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WILSON, Shirley Ann, 69, Tahlequah, cashier. Died Sept. 18. Funeral Service, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
