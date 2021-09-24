Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Irl Rhynes to Irl Rhynes.
William Zitter to William Zitter.
Alan Parker to Kevin Klink.
Santos Soto Jr. to Nichole Stout.
Felonies
Ashley Rutter - second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Blake Morgan Granda - forgery of records, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Jessie Dale Henley - second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Zane Tyler - violation of protective order.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Terresa Lyons - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kathy L. Lamb - indebtedness.
Pat Ross and Debbie Ross v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Ndelia Barajas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Lawrence R. Setters v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Bonnie S. Fisher - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Dreanna J. Spencer-Harris - small claims.
Protective Orders
Harlianne N. Woods v. Scott Logan Southard.
Angel B. Zendejas v. Jacob Wayne Holloway.
Morgan Drywater v. Dylan Jo Rose.
Fire Runs
Sept. 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:17 p.m., outside fire, 16145 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 23
Tahlequah FD: 1:31 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:16 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:15 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 a.m., lift assist, 1510 Aspen Lane.
