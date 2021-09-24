Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Irl Rhynes to Irl Rhynes.

William Zitter to William Zitter.

Alan Parker to Kevin Klink.

Santos Soto Jr. to Nichole Stout.

Felonies

Ashley Rutter - second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Blake Morgan Granda - forgery of records, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Jessie Dale Henley - second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Misdemeanors

Aaron Zane Tyler - violation of protective order.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Terresa Lyons - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kathy L. Lamb - indebtedness.

Pat Ross and Debbie Ross v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.

Ndelia Barajas v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Lawrence R. Setters v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Bonnie S. Fisher - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Dreanna J. Spencer-Harris - small claims.

Protective Orders

Harlianne N. Woods v. Scott Logan Southard.

Angel B. Zendejas v. Jacob Wayne Holloway.

Morgan Drywater v. Dylan Jo Rose.

Fire Runs

Sept. 22

Tahlequah FD: 2:17 p.m., outside fire, 16145 S. Muskogee Ave.

Sept. 23

Tahlequah FD: 1:31 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:16 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:15 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:28 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:40 a.m., lift assist, 1510 Aspen Lane.

