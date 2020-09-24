Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bradley M. Sloat to Brian Allen Sutherland.
William Jay Champlain to William Deckard.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Aider Gerardo Matarrita Sequeira.
Dewey Hendrix to Eric W. Rogers.
Billie Ruth Parris to Mark Herrin.
Ursula Lenhardt to Matthew David Matson.
Felonies
Josiah Aaron Cody - trafficking in illegal drugs, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashly Mae Spencer - falsely personate.
Dustin Robert Waddell - aggravated assault and battery.
Rufus Pritchett - assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Kurt Anthony Lopes - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors
Brently Adam Rose - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Corey Joseph Cordray - use drug paraphernalia.
William B. Camp - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Johnny David Thompson - domestic abuse - assault and battery, assault, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Ashley Lanett Johnson - violation of protective order, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miriam Gay - failure to compel child to attend school.
Howard Hurst Green - malicious injury to property and public intoxication.
Lorraine Nofire - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, open container alcohol, failure to pay all taxes due state, and no security verification.
Civils
Tosha Englebright v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Jerrael Dwight Wilson and $1,275 U.S. currency - seizure and forfeiture.
Protective Orders
Cynthia Alicia Mejia v. Nicholaus Alexander Holland.
Divorces
Bryan Darwin Bowin v. Melvina Bowin.
Marriages
Harold Edward Dilbeck, 42, Wagoner, and Elisha Elaine Foster, 39, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Sept. 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 p.m., lifting assist, 20538 S. Timber Trail.
Tahlequah FD: 11:51 p.m., gas leak, 604 S. College Ave.
Sept. 23
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m., fire alarm, 804 S. Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:16 p.m., fire alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
