Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry James Blair to Department of Transportation.
Craig Loftin to Department of Transportation.
John J. Johnson III to Department of Transportation.
Neal and Kim Bayless Revocable Trust to Medley Lake Property, LLC.
Vicky L. Smith to Nathan Fritze.
Gary L. Morrissey to Steve Weaver.
Lakeway Park, LLC to H.D.H., LLC.
Misdemeanors
Jack Ralph Gibson - public intoxication.
Civils
BancFirst v. Marilyn McDowell - indebtedness.
Kevin Lee Rowe Sr. v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Jerry Moore v. Leigh Bucanan and all other occupants - entry and detainer.
Rose Furniture v. Eric Risner - small claims.
Protective Orders
Carl Gene Barnett v. Kevin Nava-Hinojosa.
Annie K. Inman v. Kelly Belk.
Traffic Report
Michael Lynn Brown - expired tag.
Tyler Andrew Dale Newton - speed not reasonable and proper.
Dalene Sue Kirk - speeding 21-25 mph over.
John Andrew Keys - no seat belt.
Colby Wayne Poteet - no seat belt.
Gary Wayne Mayberry - defective/improper tires.
Cody Keith Conner - no seat belt.
Terry Michael Thomas - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jaron Michael Chaffins - no seat belt.
Donald Austin Stuart - no seat belt.
Jake Duncan - no seat belt.
Stephen Andrew Semler - no seat belt.
Cody Lee McConnell - speed not reasonable and proper.
Marquez Medina Eusebio - failure to stop at stop sign and no driver's license.
Trayton Dewayne Blossom - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Gunter Vance Gulager Jr. - taxes due state, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Jose Luis Olvera - improper overtake on right.
Alan Briggs - inattentive driving resulting in collision, no security verification, open container alcohol, littering from a motor vehicle, and taxes due state.
Alivia Renea Ramirez - speeding 16-20 mph over, violation of driver's license restrictions, and no security verification.
Billy Ray Pettit - no security verification.
Angelo Dewayne Hearn - speeding 15 mph over.
Billy Jack Trammel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Donald Cook - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyatt Thomas Scott - no seat belt.
Anna Katherine Fields - no seat belt.
Josiah Jeremiah Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jayden McKell James - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Wyatt Lane Ritter - no security verification.
Hubbard Mitchel Stanley - no seat belt.
Kyle Nelson Beatty - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jackie Dale Ryals - no seat belt.
Ronnie Clinton Hobbs - speed not reasonable and proper.
Glenda Sue Tugmon-Corn - operating a motor vehicle with obstructed view, operating a motor vehicle with defective lights other than headlights, taxes due state, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Cole William Duvall - driving under suspension.
Michael Sinclare Von Powell - no driver's license.
Shawn Caleb McLaren - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Denise Yasteya Hooper - speeding 15 mph over.
Nathaniel Joseph Don Morgan - no security verification.
Jerry Kelon Carter - taxes due state.
Jorjan Jackson - speeding not reasonable and proper.
Fire Runs
Sept. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., structure fire, 420 N. Oak Ave.
Sept. 23
Tahlequah FD: 3:26 a.m., alarm, 1100 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m., elevator incident, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:59 a.m., alarm, 13821 W. 770 Road.
Death Notices
BATT, Florene, 77, Tahlequah, SHS counselor. Died Sept. 12. Memorial services, Sept. 25, 2 p.m., Brookside Center.
GENTRY, Ethan Joe, 18, Tahlequah, sanitation worker. Died Sept. 5. Visitation, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 27, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment in Wagoner Elmwood Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.