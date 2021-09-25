Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dan W. Etzkorn to Steve Gerald McCann.
Joseph Shelter to Joseph L. & Karen A. Shelter Revocable Living Trust.
Mary Charlotte Grayson to Adair County Indian Credit Association.
Cherie L. McConnell to Jay Bowlin.
Yvonne Finch to Jay Bowlin.
Berlin W. Selmon to Jay Bowlin.
William Ray Badgett to Nathan Tinsley.
Civils
Cecil Johnston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bill Ryan Buffalomeat v. State of Oklahoma Ex Rel. and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Sonya Soap - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Linda Stacy - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Angelina Villanueva - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Michelle Dawn Girdner - petition for judgment.
Cody Vance v. Trudy Lynn Childs - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Mindi Lewellen Thompson v. Brian Pat Thompson.
Paternity
Brittany M. Taylor v. Ronald Eugene Robinson Jr. - child support.
Amber Wheat v. Starbuck Morris - child support.
Krista Williams v. Levi Richmond Diffee - child support.
Raul Rivas Prado v. Lidia Valdez - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Slade Lynn Glover, 23, Sand Springs, and Jaebrey Marie Kirk, 21, Proctor.
Braden Lee Arnall, 22, Tahlequah, and Ryann Elizabeth Grace Ferguson, 21, Tahlequah.
James Cordell Sisson, 23, Tahlequah, and Anna Cerise Hutson, 19, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Molie Louisa Trujillo - no driver's license.
Jakob Voth - failure to have wearable personal flotation device.
Sengathit Phounsavath - overload vessel.
Jesse Joe Stilwell - no seat belt.
Joshua Smith Miller - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trenton Howard Jordon - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under suspension.
Makiah Joel Harbin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Timothy Clayton McAlister - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Kyle Louis Turner - driving under suspension.
Kaylee Marie McCarty - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Richard Sims - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Page - no sat belt.
Miles Garrett Thompson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Tate Christopher Medlin - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dana Renee Nancy - no seat belt.
Howard Wayne Orr - no seat belt.
Armando Wayne Moreno - no seat belt.
Amanda Gail Hogner - no seat belt.
Woody Lee Cunningham - no seat belt.
Seth Andrew Ross - no seat belt.
Eamber Michelle Glenn - failure to stop at red light.
Blaze A. Martinez - modify exhaust to increase noise.
Korbey Knowles - driving under suspension.
Michael Paul Mills - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert J. Rhoads - no seat belt.
Emily Marie Harper - no seat belt.
Josheph Toll Harper - no seat belt.
Jimmy Niles Griner - no seat belt.
Teresa Dawn Eitel - no seat belt.
Floyd Wayne Phillips - no seat belt.
Caleb Clinton Fine - no seat belt.
Jacob Logan Livers - no seat belt.
J.R. Philpott - no seat belt.
John Walter Stanley Jr. - no seat belt.
Shaylie Danielle Bowen - no seat belt.
Manual Sevilla Santos - no seat belt.
Shaun Terrell Johnson - no seat belt.
Augustus Jury Justman - driving left of center in marked zone and no seat belt.
Michael Allen Rhea - no seat belt.
Debbie Jean Rhea - no seat belt.
Landon Alan Hutchins - no seat belt.
Amanda Jane Turner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Velma Sanders Maldonado - no seat belt.
Denym Janaa Sanders - no seat belt.
Bill Jay Swafford - no seat belt.
Edna Lin Kimble - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Lee Allen - no seat belt.
Seth Hunter Woodward - speeding 15 mph over.
Brittany Louise Carpenter - no seat belt.
Dalton Wayne Cruz - no seat belt.
Jesus Eligio - no seat belt.
Julieanna Nichole Rutherford - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Yanely Chacha - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Maci Raven Pettit - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Noel Raul Clark - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Veronika Ann Williams - no seat belt.
Newton Jade Swafford - no seat belt.
Renee Lynn Myers - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brett Allen Buttery - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sabrina Dawn Davis - no sat belt.
Kelly Denise Jack - failure to yield from stop light.
Monica Leann Hildabrand - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shania Lynn Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mark Lee Moore - taxes due state.
Cody Nathan Burris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rose Marie Lutz - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Janet Michelle Maddox - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Lee Garner - no driver's license and no security verification.
Chelsea McKnight-Springwater - no seat belt.
Anthony Lee Lara-Gomez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jackie Earl Farar - no seat belt.
Marisa Beth Hambleton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jerrie Dawn Childers - failure to stop at stop sign.
Marie Oddette Saxon - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christy Dawn Mounger - following too closely.
Fire Runs
Sept. 24
Tahlequah FD: 4:52 a.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Death Notices
SHANKLE, Billy Gayle, 76. Died Sept. 21.
GRIJALVA, Virginia Lee (Rabbit), 74, maintenance associate. Died Sept. 21. Visitation, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 27, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.