Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chester L. Bailey to Joseph Levesque.
Betty Terrill Revocable Trust to Timmy Dee Quarles.
Pauline Marie Sessions Estate of to Daniel Miller.
Charles O. Cooper to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Sadler Family Trust to Dexter K. Scott.
Felonies
Daryl Eugene Case - violation of sex offender registration act.
Dustin Lee Lowrey - pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess.
Kyle Thomas Smith - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Samuel James David Paine - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, no security verification, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Misdemeanors
Tommie Beasley - obstructing an officer and driving under suspension.
Ryan D. Brown - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Nichols Hand v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nichols Hand v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Laura J. Kuester v. Ruben Gonzales.
Misty Seymour v. Matthew Daniel Lanning.
Marriages
Hestin Dee Lamons, 25, Tahlequah, and Kaylee Kay Clark, 26, Tahlequah.
Aaron Benjamin Crawley, 24, Norman, and Sidney Danielle Griffeth, 22, Norman.
Ryan Andrew Cochran, 26, Tahlequah, and Veronica Leanne Lleverino, 25, Tahlequah.
Jarvis L. Stroman, 26, Tahlequah, and Kimberly-Mae Delores Lack, 26, Tahlequah.
Deandre Montel Jennings, 25, Bixby, and Haley Kristinne Skaggs, 25, Bixby.
Traffic Report
Alisha Frazier - no security verification.
Thomas Kesler Wright - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jacob Baylor Boyd - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kevin J. Polak - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Whitney Jo Hooper - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Timothy Michael Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Adam Turnbow Stanley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jay Jerein D. Craig - no driver’s license and no security verification.
Brooke Elizabeth Krempin - no security verification.
Kevin Scott Hummingbird - no seat belt and no security verification.
Charles Anthony Weeks - speed not reasonable and proper.
Lindsey Renae Jackson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyson Kane Caughman-Cochran - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Rosa Dawn Scott - no seat belt.
Hunter David Jones - no seat belt.
Damon Sebastian Gay - expired license plate.
Julieme Antonio Ellis - failure to obey traffic control device.
Aubrie Louise Chandler - expired license plate.
Matthew Kade Moore - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Stephen Davis Morgan - driving under revocation, no security verification, and failure to register vehicle.
James Ruben Johnson - operate vessel above idle in no wake zone.
Martha Ann Duvall McCarter - no seat belt.
Timothy Charles Peevy - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jake Addison Caviness - no seat belt.
Gary Lee Runels - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Chelsea Lauren Brown - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Trayell Juwan Davis - taxes due state.
Kenneth Ray Cowart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Raven Kathleen Hulse - no seat belt and expired registration.
Lisa Marie Moles - speeding 15 mph over.
Jessica Casey Bray - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Jason Everett Mayfield - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Raymond Dean Walker - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Savannah Sandkuhl - no seat belt.
Hope Leann Morgan - no seat belt.
Devan Hampton - no seat belt.
Alexander Dallas McQueen - no seat belt.
Jesse Lee McQueen - no seat belt.
Craig Garland Wing - no seat belt.
Jesse King - no seat belt.
Zebulon Jacob Yates Black - no seat belt.
Whitney Brooke Harshman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kenneth Ray Moss - driving under suspension.
Ty D. Stites - no seat belt.
Leighann Quinton - no seat belt.
Death Notices
FRANKLIN, Alfred Wilson Jr., 56, Tahlequah, laborer. Died Sept. 23. Visitation, Sept. 26, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Sept. 28, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery.
