Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Pamela Sue Brown.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Stephen Melton.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Jeff Melton.
Beverly Miller to Manoochehr Hatami.
John T. Nickel to Jeremy J. Nickel.
Hallbrooke Corporation to Tenkiller Investment Company, LLC.
Felonies
Juanelo Zarate-Padilla - driving under the influence, transporting open container, and no driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
Cerafin Cervantes-Ortega - driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a current license plate, and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Keimodrean Jashun Flowers - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Citibank v. Leigha Sadler - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Chase Mellowbug - small claims.
Action Loan v. Kelli Johnson - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Madonna Mata - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Angela Glory - small claims.
Divorces
Selena Jessiann Van v. Kevin Justin Van.
Marriages
Evan Timothy Wise, 23, Quinton, and Mary Louise Brodine, 21, Quinton.
Michael Troy Channel, 46, Tahlequah, and Michelle Renae Norton, 39, Tahlequah.
Jason Dale McLaughlin, 48, Park Hill, and Ashley Rene Whitaker, 45, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
Sept. 25
Lowrey FD: 2:43 p.m., emergency medical response, Highway 82A.
Sept. 26
Lowrey FD: 9:33 a.m., emergency medical response, East 626 Road.
