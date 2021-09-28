Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kathleen Dimko to Kathleen Dimko Revocable Trust.
Troy S. Bell to Cody Abbott.
Philip Monroe Owen to Scott Alan Owen.
Randy Caviness to Anna Buzzard.
B&N Properties Management, LLC to Blue Buffalo Car Wash, LLC.
Shelly Leah Blunk to Sun Valley Masonry, Inc.
Harlene F. Wills to Janice E. Doyle.
Civils
Bryce O. Bliss v. Randal Rogers - civil.
Small Claims
Debra Fleck v. Raquel Fisher - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Angela Lyons-Adair v. Ryan Joe Adair.
Marriages
Daron Randen Rosin, 23, Fort Smith, and Hannah Elaine Leaf, 22, Muldrow.
Brandon Bluebird Radford 36, Welling, and Natalie Gene Ferguson, 34, Rose.
Alberto Landaverde Gonzalez, 25, Tahlequah, and Daniela Sierra, 23, Tahlequah.
Colin Michael Arie, 24, Tahlequah, and Amanda Jean Liske, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 p.m., service call, 706 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:01 p.m., alarm, 201 Ron Rice Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., EMS assist, 15456 N. Spears Road.
Sept. 25
Tahlequah FD: 4:16 p.m., outside fire 27029 E. 818 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:47 p.m., MVC, Carey Lane and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., outside fire, 512 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Balentine Road.
Sept. 26
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 a.m., vehicle fire, 1309 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 a.m., outside fire, 17260 S. 540 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 a.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:06 p.m., outside fire, Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 p.m., vehicle fire, North Grand Avenue and Garrison Street.
Death Notices
HOOPER, Charles, 81, Park Hill, entrepreneur. Died Sept. 23. Funeral services, Sept. 28, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
