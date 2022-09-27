Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kenneth David Workman to Ryan Ragsdale.

Virginia Butler to David L. Peterson Sr.

Jorden Zuzanne Dick to Lisa Christiansen.

Misdemeanors

Patrick Ryan Burr - driving under the influence.

Fredrick M. Foreman - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Civils

Nar Inc. v. Gloria S. Houston - indebtedness.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. John Halsey - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Leroy Sunday - indebtedness.

Jim Sego III v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Denton Evan Gourd - small claims.

Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Cynthia Roberts - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kristien N. Robinson v. Anthony L. Robinson.

Divorces

John Wesley Townsend Jr. v. Tonya Townsend.

Fire Runs

Sept. 24

Tahlequah FD: 11:02 a.m., EMS assist, 101 N. Cedar Ave.

Sept. 25

Tahlequah FD: 4:11 a.m., EMS assist, 2102 Larry Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 5:07 a.m., alarm, 2145 Mahaney Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:28 a.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m., gas leak, 806 Patti June.

Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., outside fire, 25186 E. Collins Road.

Sept. 26

Tahlequah FD: 3:36 p.m., EMS assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., outside fire, 4801 Bushyhead St.

Tahlequah FD: 11:35 p.m., spill clean up, 2100 Mahaney Ave.

Sept. 27

Tahlequah FD: 4:11 a.m., person in elevator, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tags

Trending Video