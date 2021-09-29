Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John T. Schultz to Terry Lynn Schultz.
Barbara E. Metivier to Joshua Ryan Whitman.
Allison Todd to Anthony James Sheets.
William David Thomas to Laurin Keen.
Brian Todhunter to Catina Drywater.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Ellen Ruth Huffman-Zechman.
Tommie L. Heaton to Brooke Raylee Bailey.
Christopher L. Brownell to Courtney A. Schwegler.
Felonies
Thomas J. Compton - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to use child restraint, open container beer, and no seat belt.
Danny Joe Hodge Jr. - possession of stolen vehicle and no driver's license.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Kenrich Landess - assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael A. Shelton - false declaration of ownership in pawn and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Danny Joe Hodge Jr. - unauthorized use of credit card and petit larceny.
Daniel Dwayne Cobb - harboring runaway child.
Crystal Sampson-Bradford - petit larceny.
Rahpel Casarez - public intoxication.
Lowell Blackwell - public intoxication.
Christopher R. Lyons - public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shirley A. Wright - tapering with a vehicle and public intoxication.
Jason Y. Hijazi - public intoxication.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Terresa Lyons - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Clifton Howard and Candace Howard - indebtedness.
In re matter of v. Mistee Louwanda Moore - name change.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Mackenzie Skipper and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Krystal Cook v. Richard Knox Jr.
Megan Lingbeck v. Morgan Drywater.
Cleathel Marie Church v. Johnathan J. Lawhead.
Divorces
Shelly Marie Barr v. David D. Barr.
Marriages
Bruce Gordon Bazzill, 68, Bayfield, and Sandra Ann Majors, 67, Stilwell.
Samuel Gerald Butts, 40, Tahlequah, and Andrea L. Jackson, 38, Tahlequah.
Marshall Kristopher Maxey, 32, Tahlequah, and Kelsey Bolin, 24, Bunch.
Michael Joe Bailey, 51, Tahlequah, and Alisa Briann Riddle, 32, Tahlequah.
Alex McClain Thompson, 26, Park Hill, and Holly Paige Patterson, 24, Stilwell.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Keith Bell - tax warrant.
