Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Loyd Moore to David Ryan Jones.
Shirley Ann Jones to Hope Marie Baluh.
Khilling Properties Limited Partnerships to Michael W. Tubbs.
Michael W. Tubbs to Khilling Properties Limited Partnership.
Felonies
Jovany Ortiz - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with minor by use of tech.
Misdemeanors
Michael Scott Raider - possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Civils
Justin Copeland v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Paternities
Serena Patrice Tinsley v. Colton S. Cox - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Talisha Ann Osburn v. Shane E. Wilson - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Pamela K. Scroggins v. Kenneth D. Thomas - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Adrianne Orr Fishinghawk v. Stephen Ray Matthews - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Bobby Alan Woodward, 35, Stilwell, and Laney Elizabeth McDaniel, 24, Fort Gibson.
Byron Tate Wallace, 28, Tahlequah, and Alannah Nicole Milligan, 18, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Crystal Maria Bradford - resident fishing without a license.
Fire Runs
Sept. 27
Lowrey FD: 1:46 p.m., outside fire, East 690 Road.
Death Notices
JAMES, Jeremy Ryun. Visitation, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Come and go memorial gathering, Sept. 30, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.
