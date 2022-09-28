Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Loyd Moore to David Ryan Jones.

Shirley Ann Jones to Hope Marie Baluh.

Khilling Properties Limited Partnerships to Michael W. Tubbs.

Michael W. Tubbs to Khilling Properties Limited Partnership.

Felonies

Jovany Ortiz - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with minor by use of tech.

Misdemeanors

Michael Scott Raider - possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.

Civils

Justin Copeland v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Paternities

Serena Patrice Tinsley v. Colton S. Cox - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Talisha Ann Osburn v. Shane E. Wilson - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Pamela K. Scroggins v. Kenneth D. Thomas - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Adrianne Orr Fishinghawk v. Stephen Ray Matthews - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Bobby Alan Woodward, 35, Stilwell, and Laney Elizabeth McDaniel, 24, Fort Gibson.

Byron Tate Wallace, 28, Tahlequah, and Alannah Nicole Milligan, 18, Tahlequah.

Wildlife

Crystal Maria Bradford - resident fishing without a license.

Fire Runs

Sept. 27

Lowrey FD: 1:46 p.m., outside fire, East 690 Road.

Death Notices

JAMES, Jeremy Ryun. Visitation, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Come and go memorial gathering, Sept. 30, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.

