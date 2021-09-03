Court Report
Warranty Deeds
SAS Irr, LLC to Golden Crown Holdings, LLC.
Jim Hughes to Jace Buford.
Earl Blaine Parrish to Cheyenne S. Marshall.
Nicholas Larmon to Michah J. Allison.
CKP3, LLC to Rose Graham Properties, LLC.
Kyle T. Litterell to Dewayne Corvin.
Jessica E. Warwick to Amethyst Properties, LLC.
John Jumper to Joe D. Nofire.
Richard E. Sedwick Sr. to Richard Everett Sedwick Sr.
Sas Construction, LLC to Cindy Jane Bush.
Bobby Slover to Daniel A. Peachey.
Misdemeanors
Javier Vilchis Hernandez - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Civils
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Geisla Owl - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Teresa G. Smith v. Athena Gail Duvall - small claims.
Audrea Buffington v. Mark Alan French - petition for judgment.
Paladin A. Stormcrow v. Kilpatrick's Wrecker and Salvage - replevin.
Protective Orders
Eric Von Pickup v. Michael Scott Cole.
Connie Sue McGee v. Joshua Lee Jay McGee.
Divorces
Bailey Nicole LeMasters v. Ryan Keith Young.
Marriages
Weldon Ashley Rector, 59, Park Hill, and Margarett Sue Girdner, 55, Park Hill.
Joseph John Corgiat, 64, Tahlequah, and Lori Krueger Cervantes, 57, Tahlequah.
