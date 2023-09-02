Court Report
Warranty Deeds
H&H Legacy, LLC to Erica Mederos.
Ryan Allen Holderby to Taylor Swanson.
Felts Plaza Inc. LLC to MB Felts Trust.
Jeremiah J. Allen to First Apostolic Church.
Derek Allen Gawf to Billy Gawf Revocable Trust.
Civils
Dena L. Cameron v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Carolina Muscle Cars v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Travis W. Loggains v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Sarah Sanders, et al v. Unknown Heirs, Executors, Admin, et al.
Citibank, N.A. v. David Norris.
Dylan Tiller v. State of Oklahoma, et al.
Click N Close Inc. v. James Hannon, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Trent Butler v. Haley Brook Butler.
Marriage Licenses
Breanna Marie Prescott, Park Hill, and Jassie Lynn Atwell, Park Hill.
James Aaron Bennett, Rose, Oklahoma, and Haylie Renae Sarten, Rose, Oklahoma.
Fire Runs
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 p.m.; alarm; 659 S. Village Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 8:38 p.m.; smoke investigation; South Sooner Drive and East Ross Street.
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:13 p.m.; structure fire; 416 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m.; EMS assist; 2015 Oakridge Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 3:48 p.m.; service call; East Choctaw Street.
Death Notices
HOBBS, Clifford Wayne, 51, supervisor, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 30, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
FOSTER, Phillip Wayne, 72, firefighter, Vian, Oklahoma. Died Aug. 30, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
NESOM, Verne Winston, 76, craftsman, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 30, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.