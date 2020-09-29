Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darlene McWilliams to Angels R. Youngs.
Janice Parrris to Gregory Alkire.
Rachel K. Lee to S&A Brothers Realty, LLC.
Housing Authority to Kelly Waleah Atkinson.
Theodore Lee Ridenhour to Joseph Yang.
John W. Gray Jr. to Stephen Whittaker.
Thomas F. Rivet to Malinda H. Startzman.
Vickie A. Jordan to John Gregory Pinkston.
Felonies
Charles M. Stephens - trafficking in illegal drugs, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Michael Ashton - second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, and knowing concealing stolen property.
Melissa Louise Thompson - trafficking in controlled dangerous substance, cultivation of marijuana, and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Robert Lee Thompson - trafficking controlled dangerous substance, cultivation of marijuana, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Brian Lee Nunn - second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
Misdemeanors
Summer Vann-McLemore - loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and no driver’s license.
Ryan Ashley Cady - driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for yield sign, and no seat belt.
Joshua Austin Ryals - loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Helen Amy Laverne Jones - molesting a motor vehicle.
Dawn Osburn-Titsworth - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Judy Lee Myers - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
State of Oklahoma/District Attorney v. Robert Lee Thompson and Melissa Louise Thompson - seizure and forfeiture.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Kasha Dawn Cummings - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Pamela Rad - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Mikah McCauley - petition for judgment.
Dakota Kirk v. James Hanie - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Adilene Peru v. Detray Earl Jenkins.
Marriages
Cody Ryan Howard, 26, Tahlequah, and Sarah Rose Loy, 24, Tahlequah.
Skylar Ja Nofire, 21, Tahlequah, and Hanah Renee Jones, 27, Tahlequah.
Ryan Dale Mullins, 30, Gore, and Carlissa Ladelle Dillon, 23, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
Sept. 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:18 p.m., EMS assist, 106 Morgan St.
Sept. 29
Tahlequah FD: 2:55 a.m., MVA, 1499 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., PD assist, 1253 Camelot Drive.
