Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Samantha Barr to Jesus Mendoza Juarez.
Kathleen Dimko to Margaret Deann Adams.
Stuart C. Grayson to Kimberly Wagers.
Janet Elizabeth Matzen to Linda M. Brockman.
Lois Rutherford to Jerry Craig.
Daniel Haberman to Brian Sorum.
Clara Willis to Sarah D. Risley.
Jeremy D. Renfrow to Joseph E. McKee.
Robert McLaughlin to Justin A. Fuller.
Harold Ray Pinney to John S. Walker.
Linsey Cervone to John S. Walker.
Gibson Family Trust to Bill John Baker.
Felonies
Chance Alisia Wright - possession of stolen vehicle.
Montana Dustan R. Carter - possession of child pornography.
Civils
Capital One v. Carl George - indebtedness.
Capital One v. Victoria L. Vaughncole - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Abbygail Cunningham - indebtedness.
Divorces
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Linda Susan Dennis v. Larry Dale Dennis.
Marriages
Kenneth Wesley Craig, 35, Tahlequah, and Erin Lynn Sweet, 35, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 p.m., outside fire, 1600 N. Douglas Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:09 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road.
Sept. 28
Tahlequah FD: 6:58 p.m., structure fire, 14831 N. Trent St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:17 p.m., outside fire, 1410 E. Powell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:49 p.m., structure fire, 12544 W. Shady Grove Road.
Sept. 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 a.m., alarm, 425 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 a.m., service call, 333 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 a.m., MVA, 1101 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
LANDER, Pauline "LaVerne," 98, Tahlequah, registered nurse. Died Sept. 24. Visitation, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Oct. 1, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
