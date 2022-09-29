Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mike Parker to Dwight Beard.
D&R Tahlequah, LLC to James Wade Hannon.
Kent A. Mitchell to Dallon Maddox.
Civils
Autovest, LLC v. Elizabeth Smith - indebtedness.
Fayetteville, Arkansas Hospital Co. and Northwest Health Physicians v. Natalie Howard - indebtedness.
Linda Gresham v. Carl Horn - quiet title.
Small Claims
Home Park v. Tommy Osburn - small claims.
Ronnie Sanderson v. Leigh Harris Fucci - small claims.
Protective Orders
Annie Inman v. Angela Owens.
Presley D. Phillips v. Caleb D. Bailey.
Laura Renae Leppke v. Jeremy Wayne Stroup.
Marriages
Michael William Okane, of Tahlequah, and Jasmine Rain McKee, of Tahlequah.
David Ray Weaver, of Yachats, and Kristy June Summers, of Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Sept. 28
Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., hazmat, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
