Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Victor L. Christman to Debbie Melton.
Roxanne Keese to Allison Abodes, LLC.
Civils
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. James E. Kizzia, Clara Joyce Kizzia, spouse if any, John Doe, and unknown heirs, successors - foreclosure.
Divorces
Nathaniel Shane Hewett v. Shloe Madison Hanson.
Marriages
Kyal Ray Manspeaker, 35, Tahlequah, and Crystal Nicole Hosford, 30, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Trey Wendell Noe - no security verification.
Monica Annette Clevenger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marcus Jay Adair - no seat belt.
Jessica Marie Adair - no seat belt.
Allen Dale McHenry Jr. - no driver's license and no security verification.
Alberto Landaverde Gonzalez - no seat belt.
Jason Lee Booth - no seat belt.
Brian Wayne Alexander - no seat belt.
Julio Cesar Rodriguez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chelsea Dawn Kester - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gerardo Aram Gonzales - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Glenn Dale Hamby - no seat belt, no security verification, and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Thomas Lee Maben - passing in a no passing zone.
Tim Zeisloft Tracey - no seat belt.
Michael Al Thompson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sharon Lynn Adair - no driver's license.
Coltyn Tate Robinson - no seat belt.
Mirlandy Lima Garcia - defective equipment.
Brandy Lynn Seay - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jose Manuel Munoz - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Christian Ledesma - no seat belt.
Francisco Hernandez - no driver's license.
Stephanie Lynn Harsha - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Even Alejandro Vera - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Christopher Lee Cox - operate a minibike on roadway.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Cody Moore - no seat belt.
Bryan David Arnold - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Oren Odel Harkey - no seat belt.
Jimmy Dean Allison - no seat belt.
Samuel Cole Jackson - no seat belt.
Justin Lee Manes - no motorcycle endorsement.
Trenton Lawrence-Lee Harris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
LEEP, Billy Wayne, 82, Muskogee, forklift driver. Died Aug. 28. Graveside services, Sept. 6, 10 a.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
PHILLIPS, Michael Charles, 72, Tahlequah, accountant. Died Aug. 31. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
REED, Lloyd H., 95, Cookson, rural mail carrier. Died Aug. 30. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
