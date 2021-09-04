Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lynn E. Anderson to David A. Copeland.

Reserve Mortgage Solutions, Inc. to Mitchell Stacy.

Lillian Sue Dunn Roach to Kathy Grace Dunn-Clark.

Felonies

Ashley Dawn Liles - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Misdemeanors

Brently Adam Rose - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, driving under suspension, failure to pay all taxes due state, and no security verification.

Stormy K. Cooper - petit larceny.

Michael Kaster - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Synchrony Bank v. Deanna Lee Birdtail - indebtedness.

Donna Henard v. Larry Jones - forcible entry and detainer.

Small Claims

Garden Walk Apartments v. Sierra Jade Watson - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Eric Avery - small claims.

Divorces

Sarah Johnson v. Johnny Johnson.

Marriages

Devyn Andru Dejournett, 25, Tulsa, and Kelsey Lynn Perrin, 29, Tulsa.

Traffic Report

Clifford Wayne Cartwright - unsafe lane change.

Terrence Jermaine Blue - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Kelsey Lee Gibson - no seat belt, speeding 15 mph over, and taxes due state.

Reva Lea Ensminger - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Autumn Deann Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Brittany Kristin Compton - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Connie Marie Dunavin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jacie Jo Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

John Robert Reist - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Justin M. McDonald - speeding 21-25 mph over.

James George Doner - reckless driving.

Anna Michelle Reynolds - no security verification.

Haskell Murphy Jr. - failure to yield while turning.

Erika Vaca-Navarro - no driver's license.

Yolanda Rodriguez-Cisneros - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Amanda Jeordan Lyman - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Janie Lea Harges - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Roberto Landaverde - no seat belt.

Rylee Belle Gaughan - failure to stop at red light.

Macy Paige Anderson - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Donald Taylor Jordan - speeding 11-14 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.

Matthew Dalton Barnett - speeding 15 mph over.

Hayden Craig Stevens - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Samuel David Deerinwater - no seat belt.

Sydni Skye Mackey - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Charlott Colleen Baldridge - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Jarred Morgan Sadler - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Katina Faye Pacheco - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Aidan Jacob Watts - no seat belt and speeding 26-30 mph over.

Jonathan Taylor-Allen Moore - no seat belt and no driver's license.

Shalia Leann Ward - no seat belt.

Dakota Jeffrey Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Vickie Angela Cox - driving left of center on curve.

Death Notices

MCGREGOR, Michael John Howard, 57, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died Aug. 27. Visitation, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 7, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.

