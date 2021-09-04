Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lynn E. Anderson to David A. Copeland.
Reserve Mortgage Solutions, Inc. to Mitchell Stacy.
Lillian Sue Dunn Roach to Kathy Grace Dunn-Clark.
Felonies
Ashley Dawn Liles - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Brently Adam Rose - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, driving under suspension, failure to pay all taxes due state, and no security verification.
Stormy K. Cooper - petit larceny.
Michael Kaster - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Deanna Lee Birdtail - indebtedness.
Donna Henard v. Larry Jones - forcible entry and detainer.
Small Claims
Garden Walk Apartments v. Sierra Jade Watson - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Eric Avery - small claims.
Divorces
Sarah Johnson v. Johnny Johnson.
Marriages
Devyn Andru Dejournett, 25, Tulsa, and Kelsey Lynn Perrin, 29, Tulsa.
Traffic Report
Clifford Wayne Cartwright - unsafe lane change.
Terrence Jermaine Blue - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kelsey Lee Gibson - no seat belt, speeding 15 mph over, and taxes due state.
Reva Lea Ensminger - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Autumn Deann Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany Kristin Compton - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Connie Marie Dunavin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacie Jo Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Robert Reist - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin M. McDonald - speeding 21-25 mph over.
James George Doner - reckless driving.
Anna Michelle Reynolds - no security verification.
Haskell Murphy Jr. - failure to yield while turning.
Erika Vaca-Navarro - no driver's license.
Yolanda Rodriguez-Cisneros - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Amanda Jeordan Lyman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Janie Lea Harges - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Roberto Landaverde - no seat belt.
Rylee Belle Gaughan - failure to stop at red light.
Macy Paige Anderson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Donald Taylor Jordan - speeding 11-14 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Matthew Dalton Barnett - speeding 15 mph over.
Hayden Craig Stevens - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Samuel David Deerinwater - no seat belt.
Sydni Skye Mackey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charlott Colleen Baldridge - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jarred Morgan Sadler - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katina Faye Pacheco - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aidan Jacob Watts - no seat belt and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jonathan Taylor-Allen Moore - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Shalia Leann Ward - no seat belt.
Dakota Jeffrey Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vickie Angela Cox - driving left of center on curve.
Death Notices
MCGREGOR, Michael John Howard, 57, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died Aug. 27. Visitation, Sept. 5, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 7, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.
