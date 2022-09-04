Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Judy Gibson to Alfred B. and Della M. Rydell Joint Revocable Living Trust.

Shawna M. Hemmerich to Kathryn L. Blackard.

Felonies

Scott Allen Cogdill - pornography - procure/produce/distribute/possess/manufactures juvenile and pornography.

Bethany Underwood - burglary, larceny of an automobile, and assault and battery.

Civils

David Anthony Armstrong v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small claims

Diamond Finance v. Zettie Squyres - small claims.

Protective Orders

Jon Egilsson v. Chase Lee Keys.

Kaitlin E. Weaver v. Bobby Daryl Satterfield.

Divorces

Elizabeth O’Connell v. Tyler O’Connell.

Marriages

Joshua Mossien Rother, of Tahlequah, and Danielle Lynne Blair, of Tahlequah.

Tyler Edward Butler, of Tahlequah, and Leah Gayle Trapp, of Tahlequah.

Traffic Report

Nikkole Isaac - failure to yield from stop sign.

Hannah Arizona Dow-Watson - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

Jacob Nolan Rule - operate ATV on roadway.

Christina Rae Rogers - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Andrea Diaz-Perez - no driver’s license.

Tracy Alan Hoos - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Cerissa Lynette Spencer - speeding 15 mph over.

William Bryce Sanders - no seat belt.

Philip Whitaker - no seat belt.

William Dewayne French - no seat belt.

Oscar Moreno - driving under suspension.

