Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tyson R. Young to David James Stizza.

Daniel Mitchell to Mels Homes, LLC.

Robert L. Gay to M&K Mendenhall Revocable Trust.

Celeste Bidwell to Lynnette Lawrence.

Misdemeanors

Matthew Michael Dodge - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.

Brandy Nicole Tolleson - public intoxication.

Jarret Allen Jones - petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.

Small Claims

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Monica Diaz - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. William Alexander Morris, Laura Kelley, and Ricky Wofford - entry and detainer.

Traffic Report

Grace Renee Pere - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Trey Allen Berryhill - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Hayden Gene Tillison-Wagers - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Trecia Kay Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.

Cortnie James Chesser - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Gabriel Allen Vance - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.

Michael Wayne Thornton II - driving under revocation.

Michael Dean Perkins - speeding 26-30 mph over, no seat belt, no security verification, and expired registration.

Lisa Lynn Bailey - speeding 16-20 mph over, no security verification, and no seat belt.

Robert Bruce Holderbee - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Randy Dylan Lebeef - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kymber Rose Tyon - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kyle Allen Hinkle - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.

