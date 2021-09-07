Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tyson R. Young to David James Stizza.
Daniel Mitchell to Mels Homes, LLC.
Robert L. Gay to M&K Mendenhall Revocable Trust.
Celeste Bidwell to Lynnette Lawrence.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Michael Dodge - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Brandy Nicole Tolleson - public intoxication.
Jarret Allen Jones - petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Monica Diaz - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. William Alexander Morris, Laura Kelley, and Ricky Wofford - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Grace Renee Pere - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trey Allen Berryhill - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hayden Gene Tillison-Wagers - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trecia Kay Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Cortnie James Chesser - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gabriel Allen Vance - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Michael Wayne Thornton II - driving under revocation.
Michael Dean Perkins - speeding 26-30 mph over, no seat belt, no security verification, and expired registration.
Lisa Lynn Bailey - speeding 16-20 mph over, no security verification, and no seat belt.
Robert Bruce Holderbee - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randy Dylan Lebeef - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kymber Rose Tyon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyle Allen Hinkle - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
