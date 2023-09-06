Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Hestin Lamons.
Hestin Lamons to Trey Dillon Kimble.
Terry Michael Davis to Randall Eugene Davis.
Delfino C. Andrade to Jesli Salazar Martinez.
Delfino C. Andrade to Aurora Salas Castillo.
Donna Kay Short to Michael P. McClure.
Patricia L. Stratton-Cobb to Cassie Shores.
Daniell O’Leary to Shane Lietch.
Billy D. Gibson to BPH Ranch, LLC.
Landmark Construction and Development LLC to Jackson and Coldwell Homes LLC.
Glenda Denise Howard to Spencer Hecht.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Natalie Harmon — breach of contract.
Divorces
Nick Fields v. Anna Katherine Fields.
Marriage Licenses
Tracy Lynn Christie, Tahlequah, and Tracey Diane Conley.
Erin Garfield Littlechief, Tahlequah, and Sara Colleen Frazier, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 4:14 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:07 p.m.; EMS assist; 680 S. Lauren Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Grand Avenue and East Allen Road.
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m.; outside fire; 604 Sooner Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and East Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 p.m.; alarm; 1380 N. Heritage Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 6:56 p.m.; structure fire; South Welling Road and East 830 Road.
Sept. 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:12 p.m.; vehicle fire; Baker Road and 750 Road.
Sept. 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:00 a.m.; service call; Park Avenue and Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Muskogee Avenue and West Balentine Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 p.m.; outside fire; 18364 S. Cary Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m.; structure fire; 21548 S. 523 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 p.m.; service call; 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Sept. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:30 a.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Death Notices
HICKS, Jerry Wayne, 68, maintenance, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 31, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
BUTLER, Teddy Louis, 81, pipe welder, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 1, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
CHAMBERS, Harold Wayne, 59, truck driver, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 2, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
