Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles R. Williams to BCE Investments, LLC.
Steve Gary Carr to Steve Gary Carr Revocablea Trust.
Shelley D. Pool to Dean Austin.
Gerald Gregory to Stephanie Kvittum.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Christine Bengston.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Christopher Coursey - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Kenneth Ward Ryals - breach of contract.
U.S. Bank v. Victor Moore - indebtedness.
Small Claims
John Rogers v. Tom Soap - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Linda Dennis v. Larry Dennis.
Divorces
Angela Childress v. Lloyd Evan Childress Jr.
Jeanette Beatrice Rushing v. Johnny William Rushing.
Larry David Moore v. Rebecca Michelle Moore.
Marriages
Enrrique Landaverde, 26, Tahlequah, and Adrian Michala Lee Armstrong, 25, Tahlequah.
Kwame Kwadu Amponsem, 30, Park Hill, and Morgan J. Matthews, 26, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Sept. 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., fuel spill, 305 Dogwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:10 p.m., car fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Sept. 3
Lowrey FD: 3:06 a.m., medical assist, East 646 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 a.m., EMS assist, 605 Pamela St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m., electrical hazard, North Water Avenue and East Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:37 p.m., medical assist/lift, 701 E. Shawnee St.
Lowrey FD: 8:21 p.m., grass fire, East 680 Road.
Sept. 4
Tahlequah FD: 2:29 a.m., MVA, East Chickasaw Street and Park Hill Road.
Lowrey FD: 6:35 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Sept. 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:01 a.m., MVC, Stick Ross Mountain Road and South 506 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 a.m., MVC, Highway 51 and North Oakdale Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., lift assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 10:25 a.m., MVA, 140 S. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:01 p.m., vehicle fire, 4800 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
