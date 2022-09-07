Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Labrador Land Company, LLC to Andrew M. Capps.
Adam Saine to Prophet Investments, LLC.
Clayton Lee Denton to Roberta Turner.
Roxanne Keese to Zheng Shirley Lan.
Clyde Beaty to Tasha Beaty.
Joy M. Nofire to Kathryn R. Kimble.
David Lee Byfield to Darrell L. Byfield.
Misdemeanors
Britney N. Winn - public intoxication.
John Aichle - public intoxication.
Civils
Citibank v. Ramona Alene Daniel - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Madison J. Ray - indebtedness.
City Electric Supply Co. v. Solenberg Enterprises, LLC and Dwayne L. Solenberg - indebtedness.
UHG I, LLC v. Frank Turner Lewis - indebtedness.
UHG I, LLC v. Carl George - indebtedness.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Koda Peterman and Mattie Peterman - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Richard Stewart and Rene Miller - breach of contract.
Aleksandar Tatar v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Click N' Close Inc. v. Aisling Nicole Sosa, Noe Sosa, Arvest Bank, Midland Funding, LLC, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Eleasha Broderick v. Cherokee County Board of Commissioners and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - petition for judgment.
21st Century Mortgage Corp. v. David W. Lancaster, Joann Lancaster, Jane Doe, John Doe, State of Oklahoma ex rel OK tax, Travis Wyman, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. William Daniel Ponder - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Patricia Geer - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Rodney Christian - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Maxine Reyna Clark - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Toya Casey - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Annie Brewer - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Brandy Girdner - small claims.
Divorces
Karen Sherwood v. Paul Sherwood.
Sarah Oosahwee-Voss v. Eric Oosahwee-Voss.
Marriages
Cory Ryan West, 39, Tahlequah, and Joy Constance Odom, 38, Tahlequah.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle, 23, Tahlequah, and Ashton Michelle Don Mathews, 26, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Amber McGee - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., left assist, 1305 Elizabeth Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:21 p.m., strange odor, 213 Delaware St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:02 p.m., electrical hazard, 504 Judy Lane.
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 9:40 a.m., MVA, West Fourth Street and South Muskogee Avenue.
Death Notices
LASTER, Jeff Allen, 39, Tahlequah, pole barn builder. Died Sept. 2. Visitation, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
