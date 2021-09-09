Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steve Rolston to Scott Engel.
Sunsnap, LLC to Jeffrey Stewart.
Misdemeanors
Dylan Andrews - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Bruce Edward Miller - actual physical control, carrying firearm while under the influence, and transporting an open container.
Jason Y. Hijazi - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Civils
Marc Jamie Scaff v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Larry Dennis v. Linda Dennis - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Erica Nicole Cypress - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Joshua Melvin and Jeremiah Melvin - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Nicholas Eze Paul - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Delanna Boyd - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Nickolus Grasshopper and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Mary Lou Cheater - small claims.
Protective Orders
Johnny Lee Bailey v. John Leslie Bailey.
Divorces
Kylee Batt v. Skylar Gavin Batt.
Marriages
Samuel Lee Webster, 21, Muskogee, and Tamara Nicole Collier, 23, Tahlequah.
Joshua David Striplin, 28, Hernando, and Catherine Bailey McGuffey, 26, Cheney.
Dylan Thomas Benard, 24, Tahlequah, and Elizabeth Rianne Butler, 23, Westville.
Fire Runs
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:38 p.m., MVC, East Ross Street and Highway 62/82.
Tahlequah FD: 1:15 p.m., service call, 871 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., outside fire, 1410 E. Powell Road.
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 12 a.m., lift assist, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:19 a.m., MVC/vehicle fire, South Lake Region Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:37 a.m., smoke investigation, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
BROWN, Patricia Leona (Ragsdale), 61. Died Aug. 11. Visitation, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Graveside services, Sept. 9, 11 a.m., Greenleaf Cemetery.
MANUS, Angela Denise, 65, home health provider. Died Sept. 5. Visitation, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., First Apostolic Church in Welling. Burial at Walker Cemetery.
