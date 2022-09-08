Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Savannah Belle Burns to Michael Ferguson.
Patrick M. Newton to Marcos Ruiz.
Nova Elizabeth Childers to Three Birds Investment Bubble, LLC.
Jack Robin Snedden to Travis G. Elkins.
Spring Hollow Feed Mill Inc. to Spring Hollow Feed and Supply, LLC.
Roger Tabor to Karen Holloway-Kalu.
Shawna Honeycutt to Shawna Honeycutt.
Linda Cheek to Dallas Cheek.
Felonies
Matthew Michael Dodge - arson, third-degree and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Ryan Joseph Smith - battery/assault and battery on police officer, obstructing an officer, and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Misdemeanors
Teresa Henderson - public intoxication.
Monica Lydia Diaz - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Maude Martin v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
JSG Real Estate v. Ashley Flute and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Charley Kelley - small claims.
Action Loan v. Leanna Stout - small claims.
Fire Runs
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 a.m., public assist, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Daisy Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9 p.m., fire alarm, 101 Reasor St.
