Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Robert Corbin Houston to James Utley.

Brenda Lea Todd to Brenda Lea Todd.

Robert Joseph Markert to Sas Construction, LLC.

Dustin C. McGlothlin to Daniel L. Zeiner.

Felonies

Miranda Hope Brazil - falsely personate another to create liability and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Gary Nin Austin - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.

Misdemeanors

Randy Wayne Blasingame - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Kaylee Jean Romain - knowingly concealing stolen property.

Cody Bear Cooksey - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Small Claims

John Carl Davis v. Flintridge POA, Inc, Patricia Ann Cawthorne, Michael Arens, Jim Christy, Flintridge Park, LLC, and Steven Laughlin - petition for judgment.

Paternity

Jillian M. Girty v. Brent Girty - paternity with child support and or custody.

Marriages

Talal Almallah, 23 Tahlequah, and Fidelity Evadne Eastman, 22, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 21

Tahlequah FD: 7:47 a.m., MVC, Bryant Road and Highway 51.

