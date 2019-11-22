Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert Corbin Houston to James Utley.
Brenda Lea Todd to Brenda Lea Todd.
Robert Joseph Markert to Sas Construction, LLC.
Dustin C. McGlothlin to Daniel L. Zeiner.
Felonies
Miranda Hope Brazil - falsely personate another to create liability and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Gary Nin Austin - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Misdemeanors
Randy Wayne Blasingame - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Kaylee Jean Romain - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Cody Bear Cooksey - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Small Claims
John Carl Davis v. Flintridge POA, Inc, Patricia Ann Cawthorne, Michael Arens, Jim Christy, Flintridge Park, LLC, and Steven Laughlin - petition for judgment.
Paternity
Jillian M. Girty v. Brent Girty - paternity with child support and or custody.
Marriages
Talal Almallah, 23 Tahlequah, and Fidelity Evadne Eastman, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 a.m., MVC, Bryant Road and Highway 51.
