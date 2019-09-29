Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jayson R. Morton to Bronson McNiel.
D.A.R.P. Inc to Cooks Venture Poultry Jay Inc.
Felonies
Charley Lee Buckhorn - aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance.
Misdemeanors
Sarah Jordan Kitchel - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel Rose Dreadfulwater - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Lorenzo Aguilar-Paz - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Jesus Alejandro - no security verification, no driver's license, taxes due state and obstructing an officer.
Christopher Lee Brown - possession of controlled dangerous substance and operating ATV on highway.
Eddi Jean Drywater - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Delbert Duck - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp v. Sabrina Kay Dever - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Tammy L. Jones - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Tammy Lorraine Burson - breach of contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp v. Janice Lee Vaughan.
Bancfirst V. Nick A. Mabray, Dayna Lee Mabray, United States of America Ex Re, Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners and Cherokee County Treasurer - foreclosure.
Brett Allan Hiseley v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Sabrina Potts v. Craig Potts.
Marriages
Alex Eugene Perry, 22, Tahlequah, and Gabrielle Lynnell Wheeler, 19, Tahlequah.
Daniel Lee Parker, 62, Park Hill, and Mary Louise Hanna Dolese, 54, Welling.
Michael Alan Fleming Jr., 29, Hulbert, and Haylee Dawn Wynn, 28, Hulbert.
Matthew Lee Tiger, 41, Tahlequah, and Christina Kay Eubanks, 31, Tahlequah.
Justin Morgan Brown, 32, Roland, and Ashlee Ann Berry, 27, Roland.
Traffic Reports
Kyle Allen Hinkie - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jay Sterling Harris II - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Gregory A. Kjonegaard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Nathan Kelley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Yuliana Rojo Rodriguez - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ashley Michelle White - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kendra Lynn Reasnor - no seat belt.
Michaela Diane Mose - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Claudine Marie Flores - no seat belt.
Marcella Kay Mouse - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rhett Louis Shankle - no seat belt.
Max Garrison Graham - no seat belt.
Danny Richard Perry - no seat belt.
Brian Nicholas Maher - driving under revocation and no seat belt.
Stephanie Diane Hammons - no seat belt.
Gina Gugello-Cooper - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Miranda Neiro Bernabe - speeding 11-14 mph over.
William Dean Knight Woodward - speeding 1-10 over.
William R. Dahltm Jr. - failure to equip vessel with fire extinguisher.
Kimberly Kliest - driving left of center in marked zone.
Braxton Sloan Stroup - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Danny R. Benegas - driving under suspension.
Leiloni Blake Smith - no seat belt.
Cady Nicole Howerton - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Lodawn Lynn Pettit - no security verification.
Stephen Lynn Allen - speeding 15 mph over.
Shanna Marie Taylor - no seat belt.
Simon Ngeth - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Britanny Marie Taylor - no seat belt.
Lance Eugene Fields - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Janette Wilburn - no seat belt.
Billy J. Cooper - no seat belt.
Juan A. Mojica-Flores - no seat belt and no security verification.
Felipe Landaverde-Sierra - no seat belt.
Kenneth Michael D. Littlejohn - no security verification.
Linda Faye Hannis - no security verification.
Chance Nicholas Lewis - no seat belt.
Damon Wayne Francis - no security verification.
Norman Dale Sloan - no driver's license.
April Dawn Oosahwe - no driver's license.
Logan Terrell Hubbard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle Wayne Moore - speeding 36 mph or more over and no motorcycle endorsement.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - driving under suspension.
Lesley Troche Lara - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darrell Ray Davis Jr - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Margarett Rippetoe - improper passing of stationary emergency vehicle.
Chasity Lynn Holman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Blane Nathaniel Spriggs - no driver's license.
Woodrow Lee Fourkiller - driving under suspension.
Donna Lee Rendon - no child restraint.
Shana Denae Hall - allow unauthorized person to driver.
Jimmie Lucas - no driver's license.
Nickolas Swindle - driving under suspension.
Brandon Wade Jumper - no driver's license.
Jace Cole Young - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Rigoberto Chavez - no driver's license, no security verification and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Holly Bess Foster - speeding 15 mph over.
Leeanna Dawn Diamond - taxes due state.
Dwayne L. Solenberg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brooke Dawn Kindle - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Colton Dale Miller - taxes due state.
Joshua Edward Hix - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession and no seat belt.
Candace Harp-Harlow Drywater - no seat belt.
Death Notices
CLEM, Daniel Kemper, 65, educational scholarship processor. Died Sept. 25. Services, Oct. 1, 10 a.m., First Christian Church Tahlequah. Green Country Funeral Home.
WINKLER, Phebe Belle, 72, Cherokee Nation headstart cook. Died Sept. 23. Services, Sept. 28, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.