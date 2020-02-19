Court Report
Warranty Deeds
H&C Holdings LLC-Series 77 to Matthew Whitley.
Chad Brandon Wise to Tracy Lord.
Raymond L. Wittman to Thomas A. Beaubien.
David Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Doyle W. Clark.
McDonald's USA, LLC to Napolis of Tahlequah, Inc.
Felonies
Tammy Juanita Sanders - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Christy Ann Denovo - public intoxication.
Anthony Lee Drywater - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lydia Ann Grigsby-Garcia - knowingly concealing stolen property and public intoxication.
Juan Morales - DUI.
Alexander G. Rice - DUI and carless driving.
Loni Natasha Escalera-Wildcat - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Travis Lynn Weaver - aggravated DUI.
Jimmy Wayne Center - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Cody Bryant Taylor - resisting an officer.
Trenton Eugene Grass - public intoxication.
Civils
Lonnie Ozment v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp v. Cindy Gail Tidwell - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Brett Catron - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Brian Lofton - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Vivian Sue Houston - petition for judgment.o
Albert Dean Marler v. Vickie Chambers - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Bobby G. Martin v. Meridith Daniels.
David Martin v. Tyler Burkett.
Jolene M. Herman v. Vernon T. Flournoy.
Preslee Keener v. Karen Renee Tye.
Divorces
Kristi Gibbs v. Jeremy Gibbs.
Marriages
Jose Misael Mejia Apolinar, 27, Tahlequah, and Gabrielle Jean Vann, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Feb. 17
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 p.m., odor investigation, 415 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:22 p.m., MVC, Bluff Avenue and Boone Street.
Feb. 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:25 a.m., gas odor, 216 W. Ross St.
Death Notices
DALRYMPLE, Anne, 84, Norman. Funeral services, Feb. 20, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Interment at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
