Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian L. Wheeler to Wheeler Family Legacy Trust.
Kelly G. Beesley to Beesley Cherokee Property, LLC.
Tarra Ward to Kent MacDonald.
Holli Powers to Bonnie Knape.
Locke Supply Co. to State of Oklahoma.
Gary J. Cooper to Hannah Barnes.
Dale R. Wilcox to City of Tahlequah.
Felonies
Marissa L. Creech; outstanding warrant – falsely personate another to create liability, uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bruce Edward Miller – driving under the influence; unsafe lane use.
Brittany Rashel Childs – trafficking in illegal drugs, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Class A Misdemeanors
Nicholas Ryan Renfro – eluding/attempting to elude police officer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jeffrey Allen Cacace – possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Molly M. Freeman.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Dana Blevins.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Larry Webber.
Destiny Wilhite v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Capital One, N.A. v. Jerry Stanley.
Click N Close Inc. v. Aisling Nicole, et al – foreclosure.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. William Jefferson Brown.
Divorces
Collin Bryce Gailey v. Caitlyn Paige Brave.
Jessica N. Ortiz v. Severiano Ortiz Hernandez.
Marriages
Cody James Cox, Tahlequah, and Allison Grace Sisco, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 31
Lowrey VFD: 4:33 p.m.; outside fire, East 598 Road.
April 1
Tahlequah FD: 3:20 a.m.; structure fire; 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m.; dumpster fire; 2084 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:54 a.m.; fuel spill; 3382 M. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:20 p.m.; unauthorized burning; 107 Songbird Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:08 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1164 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:43 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Stick Ross Mountain Road.
April 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:56 a.m.; structure fire; 129 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:14 a.m.; smoke investigation; 129 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:30 p.m.; outside fire; 22587 S. Park Hill Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:19 p.m.; structure fire; 129 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
April 3
Tahlequah FD: 5:02 a.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1319 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Grand Avenue.
April 4
Tahlequah FD: 7:57 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 14968 Highway 80.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 a.m.; smoke investigation; 509 Judy Ln.
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m.; vehicle fire; 28135 S. 550 Rd.
