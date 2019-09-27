Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenna Maye Thiessen to Donald Dee Osman Jr.
Rachel Vejraska to Bart Hames.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Brenda Crawford.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Alisha M. Carter.
Felonies
Amber Nicole Johnson - kidnapping and violation of custody order.
Misdemeanors
Terry Nicole Orene - public intoxication.
Shana Denae Hall - possession of marijuana, no driver's license, open container of alcohol, no security verification and speed not reasonable and proper.
Justin Cole Goedecke - public intoxication.
Deleana J. Kirk - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Isaiah B. Westmoreland - resisting an officer.
Civils
Bank of America v. Anthony W. Hare - breach of contract.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Sharon Faye Hall Henson and Calvin Hall - foreclosure.
Wesley Blake and Jenna Blake v. The Home Store, LTD and Willie's Mobile Home Transport - damages.
Wells Fargo Bank and Option One Mortgage Loan Trust v. Johnny D. Deaton Sr, Jana E. Deaton and Sand Canyon Corp FKA Option - foreclosure.
Jude John Hulbert v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Adam Danner v. Summer Eastham - partition.
Kathlean Mares v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Ross Pipkins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Simon Marc Starr Shaw v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bigfellow - G.D.A.B., LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Newel James Poteet v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brad Allen Hale v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael Arndt and Hannah Arndat v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Kassandra Carter v. Jerred Levi Thomas.
Jerred Thomas v. Kassandra Michelle Carter.
Paternity
Falen Wagnon v. Cuco Wagnon - child support.
Marriages
Michael Jason Stricklan, 36, Mill Valley, and Ashley Ryan French, 36, Mill Valley.
Jason Vada Gale Wilson Jr., 20, Tahlequah, and Emerie Allison Budder, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 26
Tahlequah FD: 4:36 a.m., MVA, Rice Road and Hilltop Circle.
