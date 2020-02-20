Court Report
Warranty Deeds
BJW Enterprises, Inc to Jerry Reed.
Christopher Kyle Barnhart to Firstar Bank.
Michael E. Richardson to Michael E. & Linda K. Richardson Revocable Living Trust.
Felonies
Joseph Vanbuskirk - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jordan Wayne Cook - assault and battery upon a police officer and obstructing an officer.
Dallon Joseph Cook - possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, speeding 1-10 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Kimber Robyn Herbst - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
Seth Albert Alsenay - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Jeriah Scott Budder - public intoxication.
Brad Dwight Jones - DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no security verification.
Jake Edward Johnson - misdemeanor drug possession, driving under suspension, violation of driver's license restrictions, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Stephanie Rowell - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Monte John Sisson - indebtedness.
MTGLQ Investors, L.P. v. Michael D. Paden, Linda Kay Paden, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Dick Carter, Joel Paden, and Karen L. Carter - foreclosure.
Joe Michael Quick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Clay Thomas Mahaney v. Dena Lee Cameron and George Cameron - petition for judgment.
Gene Carter v. Lillian Champlain and Tim Champlain - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Hannah Kaellen Stonebarger - petition for judgment.
Bailey Law PLC v. Oklahoma Agronomical Group, LLC - petition for judgment.
