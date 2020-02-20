Court Report

Warranty Deeds

BJW Enterprises, Inc to Jerry Reed.

Christopher Kyle Barnhart to Firstar Bank.

Michael E. Richardson to Michael E. & Linda K. Richardson Revocable Living Trust.

Felonies

Joseph Vanbuskirk - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jordan Wayne Cook - assault and battery upon a police officer and obstructing an officer.

Dallon Joseph Cook - possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, speeding 1-10 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.

Misdemeanors

Kimber Robyn Herbst - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

Seth Albert Alsenay - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.

Jeriah Scott Budder - public intoxication.

Brad Dwight Jones - DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no security verification.

Jake Edward Johnson - misdemeanor drug possession, driving under suspension, violation of driver's license restrictions, and speeding 11-14 mph over.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Stephanie Rowell - indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Monte John Sisson - indebtedness.

MTGLQ Investors, L.P. v. Michael D. Paden, Linda Kay Paden, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Dick Carter, Joel Paden, and Karen L. Carter - foreclosure.

Joe Michael Quick v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Clay Thomas Mahaney v. Dena Lee Cameron and George Cameron - petition for judgment.

Gene Carter v. Lillian Champlain and Tim Champlain - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Hannah Kaellen Stonebarger - petition for judgment.

Bailey Law PLC v. Oklahoma Agronomical Group, LLC - petition for judgment.

