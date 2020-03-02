Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Robin E. Belt to Morning Dawn E. Sierra.
Bessie Russell to Todd Coppedge.
SBSA Investments to Craig Loftin.
Kathryn Sue Kilpatrick to Taber, Inc.
Armstrong Bank to Sooner Cattle and Land.
Herman Jimerson Jr. to Cari Mack.
Chester Wayne Poppino to Jesse Burson.
Billy Barnes to Willie Blossom Jr.
Felonies
James Dustyn Simmons - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Allison Lorene Whelan - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Jesse John Conway - tampering with a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Javier Garay - negligent homicide - motor vehicle.
Civils
Bank of New York Mellon v. Bob G. Brannon, Norma Jean Brannon, and United States of America Ex Rel - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Ramona J. Ellison v. Johnny Robert Ellison.
Divorces
Hailey Parrott v. Dylan Parrott.
William A. Miller v. Angelia K. Miller.
Fire Runs
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m., gas leak, Pendleton Street and Moccasin Avenue.
Feb. 29
Tahlequah FD: 10:50 a.m., smoke investigation, 364 Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., outside fire/control burn, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Lowrey FD: 3:13 p.m., outside fire, North 535 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., smoke investigation, Goingsnake Street and Ash Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., EMS assist, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
March 1
Lowrey FD: 12:09 a.m., mutual aid structure fire, East 630 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 a.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:00 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Lowrey FD: 8:55 a.m., medical response, East 615 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m., service call, 342 S. Morris Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:25 p.m., fire alarm, 400 E. Downing St.
March 2
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 a.m., water rescue/recovery, 24803 S. 553 Road.
Death Notices
BALLARD, Wanda “Jakie” Lee, 84, Tulsa. Died Feb. 27. Graveside Services, March 4, 1 p.m., at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
KEYS, Billy G, 78, Tahlequah, machine operator. Died Feb. 28. Services, March 3, 1 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.