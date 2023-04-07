Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Calling Humanity Corporation to Sam H. DeLoche.
Jo B. Prout to RMW Rentals, LLC.
Cortney Erin Perry to Garland Eden.
Teresa Holdridge to Teresa Holdridge.
Marlin Ray Myers to Marlin Ray Myers.
Carson Community Bank to CB Abel.
J.J. Young to Mario’s Tire Shop LLC.
Jeffrey S. Bowen to Watt Osage.
Tony Brice to Rachel Wolff.
Addison Allison to Allison Abodes, LLC.
Kenneth P. Johnson to Michael Lyon.
Charles C. Johnson to William Allen.
Vicky L. Townes to Carla Smith.
Terry Case to Sarah Waldrip.
Misdemeanors
Marissa L. Creech; outstanding warrant — uttering a forged instrument.
Alexis Nicole Young; outstanding warrant — violation of protective order.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Samuel Martinez — breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sharon Martin Currie.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ricky Dotson.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Stacy D. McElmurry.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Renee Johnson.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. A.R. Johnson.
Diann Michelle Cole Smith v. Charles Russell Cole.
Destiny Wilhite v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
In re Matter Of v. Camden Gale Barker.
Andy Parris v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Arvest Bank v. Ben McCollum, et al — foreclosure.
Divorces
Kenneth James Davis Jr. v. Ambrosia Alicia Davis.
Rolita M. Chester v. Nathan L. Chester.
Marriages
Joshua Cary Jacobsen, Salina, and Selina Jean Rodriguez, Locust Grove.
Kierre Deon Moore, Paris, Texas, and Lauren Joe Latta, Bixby.
Shannon Gene Taylor, Yukon, and Jennifer Lynn Riley, Park Hill.
Tax Lien
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Thomas Eastman.
Fire Runs
April 4
Lowrey VFD: 3:43 p.m.; emergency medical response; East 690 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:43 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
April 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:09 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m.; outside fire; South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:21 p.m.; public assist; 1300 N. Jones Ave.
