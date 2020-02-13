Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda Crawford to Michelle Garner.
Civils
Robert J. Stiles v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Marvin Embree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Danny Oliver v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Billy L. Heath - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Brent Alan Pigeon - petition for judgment.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Clara Rhyne - petition for judgment.
Hearth & Pool, LLC v. Mike Gassaway - petition for judgment.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Connie Littledear - petition for judgment.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Machelle Vazquez-Rivas - entry and detainer.
Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Henry Jay Dye - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Frank Eric Chuculate - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Madison Chuculate - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. David Foreman - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Angela Sandiford - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Cherrl Phillips v. Billy Charles Phillips.
Fire Runs
Feb. 11
Tahlequah FD: 8:51 p.m., service call, 1116 Rozell Ave.
Death Notices
DAVIS, Debbie, 63, Tahlequah, alternative education teacher. Died Feb. 8. Funeral services, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Tahlequah Church of Christ. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
