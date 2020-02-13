Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brenda Crawford to Michelle Garner.

Civils

Robert J. Stiles v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.

Marvin Embree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Danny Oliver v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Billy L. Heath - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Brent Alan Pigeon - petition for judgment.

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Clara Rhyne - petition for judgment.

Hearth & Pool, LLC v. Mike Gassaway - petition for judgment.

Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Connie Littledear - petition for judgment.

Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Machelle Vazquez-Rivas - entry and detainer.

Illinois River Real Estate, LLC v. Henry Jay Dye - entry and detainer.

Liberty Finance, Inc v. Frank Eric Chuculate - petition for judgment.

Liberty Finance, Inc v. Madison Chuculate - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. David Foreman - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Angela Sandiford - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Cherrl Phillips v. Billy Charles Phillips.

Fire Runs

Feb. 11

Tahlequah FD: 8:51 p.m., service call, 1116 Rozell Ave.

Death Notices

DAVIS, Debbie, 63, Tahlequah, alternative education teacher. Died Feb. 8. Funeral services, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Tahlequah Church of Christ. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

