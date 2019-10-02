Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David Smalley to Jason Wagner.
Hung Van Do to Paige N. Longshore.
Larry Dotson to Donnie Parish.
Felonies
Jamie Dewayne Adams - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle and grand larceny.
Vickie Jo Kilpatrick - driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Ammie Anita Pennington - child neglect and public intoxication.
Jacqueline Springer - assault & battery upon a police officer and threaten to perform act of violence.
Roger Bell Hewin Jr. - driving while under the influence of alcohol, unsafe lane use and no security verification.
Misdemeanors
Brian Joseph Osburn - obstructing an officer.
Curtis Lee Watie - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christopher Lee Burnett - public intoxication.
John Dewey Pickering - public intoxication.
Conor B. Bolton - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kurt Mathew Christian - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Gary Lee Wilson - disturbing by threatening language, resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Christian A. Marshall - driving while under the influence of drugs, no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bret Alan Miller - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Timothy Scarbrough - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Whitlee Gibson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Laura J. Medlock - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Shawnna Thurman - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brock Blakely - indebtedness.
US Bank National Association v. Lisa F. Herrin and Keith W. Herrin - foreclosure.
Misty Parish v. Adam Allen and Teresa Grayson - automobile negligence.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance v. Terry Lee McLemore - replevin.
Quicken Loans, Inc v. Pauline Young and East Shawnee Nursing Center, LLC.
BancFirst v. Michael Paul Corn, MPC Homes Partnership, LLC, Keith Dudley, Deloris M. Caldwell, James Ray Chaffin, James Barnes, Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County, County Treasurer of Cherokee County and Successor Trustees - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Jerry L. Swift v. Jesse Hurst - petition for judgment.
Billy Joe Snyder and Jason C. Chennault v. Brian Kirk - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Johnathan Lee Wheeler, 28, Welling, and Clare Marie McCarthy, 25, Leander.
Russell Wade Breuklander, 41, Park Hill, and April Kay Nofire, 39, Park Hill.
Charles Wayne Powell II, Rose, and Cecilia Marie Wilson, 40, Rose.
Fire Runs
Sept. 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 a.m., electrical hazard, 1140 N. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 a.m., alarm, 601 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:35 p.m., entry for NEOHS, 533 1/2 Summit Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m., smoke investigation, 1518 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:30 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Sept. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:23 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:08 a.m., alarm, Seminary Suites.
Tahlequah FD: 11:44 a.m., alarm, Cherokee Nation Complex.
Tahlequah FD: 11:53 a.m., alarm, 1957 S. Muskogee Ave.
Oct.1
Tahlequah FD: 9:58 a.m., MVA, 1133 W. Fourth St.
Death Notices
DICKENSON, Kurt Walter, 56, former Wagoner sheriff's deputy. Died Sept. 27. Memorial service, Oct. 4, 2 p.m., Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
