Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J.Z.W. Trust to Shelton Properties, LLC.
Tara Prock to Carlton Clark.
Felonies
Danny Ray Kirk Jr. - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Debbie Lynn Whitmire - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Barclays Delaware Bank v. Larry Wade - breach of contract.
Energy Tech-in/james Evans v. Carey Lee Uzell and Carol Sue Kay - quiet title.
Small Claims
Georgetown Apartments v. Thomas Soap - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Samantha Quintero v. David James Quintero.
Traffic Report
Rachel Elizabeth Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Billy Jack Howard - no seat belt.
Mark Aaron Butler - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Tiffany Jo Butler - no seat belt.
Raymond Lee Merrill - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Susan Melaine Bigpond - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Mark Anthony Isaacs - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gloria S. Houston - no seat belt.
Zackary Tyler Mode - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Crystal Leeann Pack - speeding 15 mph over.
Kelly Dee Remer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Franklin Grogan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Linda Kay Terrill - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Rupam I. Gandhi - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Barry Damon Belindo - speeding 21-25 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Nancy May Lowe - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Darla Joyce Smith - no seat belt.
Candy Lynn Underwood - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jamie Albert Shamblin - speeding 15 mph over.
Cole Austin Guthrie - no seat belt.
Samuel David Deerinwater - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jorge Colunga - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 14
Lowrey FD: 4:38 p.m., medical response, East 615 Road.
Feb. 15
Lowrey FD: 2:26 p.m., medical response, East 615 Road.
Lowrey FD: 4:59 p.m., structure fire, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 9:02 p.m., gas leak, Walmart.
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 10:31 p.m., MVC, West First Street and South Cherokee Avenue.
