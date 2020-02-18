Court Report

Warranty Deeds

J.Z.W. Trust to Shelton Properties, LLC.

Tara Prock to Carlton Clark.

Felonies

Danny Ray Kirk Jr. - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Misdemeanors

Debbie Lynn Whitmire - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Civils

Barclays Delaware Bank v. Larry Wade - breach of contract.

Energy Tech-in/james Evans v. Carey Lee Uzell and Carol Sue Kay - quiet title.

Small Claims

Georgetown Apartments v. Thomas Soap - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Samantha Quintero v. David James Quintero.

Traffic Report

Rachel Elizabeth Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Billy Jack Howard - no seat belt.

Mark Aaron Butler - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.

Tiffany Jo Butler - no seat belt.

Raymond Lee Merrill - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Susan Melaine Bigpond - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.

Mark Anthony Isaacs - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Gloria S. Houston - no seat belt.

Zackary Tyler Mode - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Crystal Leeann Pack - speeding 15 mph over.

Kelly Dee Remer - speeding 1-10 mph over.

John Franklin Grogan - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Linda Kay Terrill - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.

Rupam I. Gandhi - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.

Barry Damon Belindo - speeding 21-25 mph over and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.

Nancy May Lowe - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Darla Joyce Smith - no seat belt.

Candy Lynn Underwood - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jamie Albert Shamblin - speeding 15 mph over.

Cole Austin Guthrie - no seat belt.

Samuel David Deerinwater - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Jorge Colunga - speeding 15 mph over.

Fire Runs

Feb. 14

Lowrey FD: 4:38 p.m., medical response, East 615 Road.

Feb. 15

Lowrey FD: 2:26 p.m., medical response, East 615 Road.

Lowrey FD: 4:59 p.m., structure fire, Highway 10.

Tahlequah FD: 9:02 p.m., gas leak, Walmart.

Feb. 16

Tahlequah FD: 10:31 p.m., MVC, West First Street and South Cherokee Avenue.

