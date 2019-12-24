Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Cecil Kent to Rick Berkenbile.
Chris Martin to Susan A. Madewell Revocable Trust.
Jerry L. Catron to Kristin Avance.
Red Bird Hollow, LLC to Sharon Beck.
Jeffery L. Sinderson to Daniel Wade Oxford.
Felonies
David Bryan Adams - domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Jacob White - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Janet L. Wood - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Billy L. Heath - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check.
Deanna E. Houston - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Angela D. Merriman - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Brandon Lee Berry - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Carla M. Jumper - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Patricia Holderby - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Steve W. Wilson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Michael David Jackson - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Norma Cowden - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Annette Sexton.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Renee R. Ridge.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Tiffany Olive.
Credit Bureau Service Assoc. v. Travis Ballinger.
Small Claims
Larry Fulton v. Debra Skinner, Coal End, and Richard Whitney End - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Barry Tucker, Sandra Tucker, and Nathaniel R. Tucker v. Kayley Lynn Terapin.
Tamara Lee Soto v. Alberto Soto.
Divorces
Carol Downing v. Michael Downing.
Marriages
Tony Nduka Oforgu, 32, Kenner, and Oseyi Itoya, 23, Kenner.
Fire Runs
Dec. 20
Tahlequah FD: 4:55 p.m., structure fire, 1311 W. Choctaw St.
Dec. 21
Lowrey FD: 2:07 p.m., grass fire, East 680 Road.
Dec. 22
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 a.m., structure fire, 900 W. Fox St.
