Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sequoyah Martin to Linda Lee Martin.
Barbara Young to Young Cattle Ranch Revocable Trust.
Kimberly D. Genet to Tommy Mullins.
William B. Core to Core Family Trust.
Felonies
Christopher Michael Thompson - knowingly receiving stolen property and burglary - second degree.
Misdemeanors
Brittany M. Cagle - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Emily Ann Bear - possess marijuana (using motor vehicle) and no seat belt.
Alexander Benjamin Cagle - public intoxication.
Tyler William Maruca - false report of vehicle theft.
Civils
Carol R. Raab v. James R. Francisco Jr. - Petition for judgment.
Small Claims
World Finance Corp v. Antonio Velazquez - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Bernabe Miranda - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Macey Dawn Matthews - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Sherri Chuculate - petition for judgment.
Pecan Creek Apartments v. Justice Bailey - entry and detainer.
Pecan Creek Apartments v. Cecil Ervin Dobbs - entry and detainer.
Pecan Creek Apartments v. Clara Marie Whitekiler - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Muhammad Zaki Purniawan, 32, Tahlequah, and Rachel Gayle Williams, 23, Tahlequah.
Franklin Eugene Kemper, 62, Tahlequah, and Teresa Ann Briggs Weaver, 42, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Codey Leon Petree - no driver's license.
Jessica Lynne Holmes Torres - improper tag on vehicle.
Brandi Romaine Philpott - driving under revocation.
Brandon Mitchell Thorne - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jaqueline Marquez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aaron Michael Johnson - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Yadav Bhandari - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Logan Zane Ford - speed not reasonable and proper.
Christopher Hamrick - speeding 15 mph over.
Wyatt Ethan Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mushari Mohammed Alqahtani - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Maximino Garcia-Palacios - failure to yield from private drive and no security verification.
Lexus Nicole Holdridge - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Austin James Clinton - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.
James Earl Holderbee - no seat belt.
Michael Wayne Bruner - no seat belt and no security verification.
Derrick Jaymes Ross - no seat belt.
James Ross Jr. - no seat belt.
Johnathan Welch - no seat belt.
Death Notices
STEINER, Letha Eloise, 92, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 6. Funeral services, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
