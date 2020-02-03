Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ruth E. Ridley to Nou Mai Yang.
John Mark Austin to Kimberly Sue Crawford.
Jamie Nail to Klynna Nail.
Billy Ray Nail to Klynna Nail.
Glenda Fausett to Klynna Nail.
Gary Don Rust to Amanda Brigman.
Richard E. Hasenauer to Lindsey Robinson.
Larry Caviness to Jack Spears.
Misdemeanors
Shaun Calvin Phillips - obtaining cash false pretenses and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Skeet Connard Matthews - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication.
Teddy Jacob Brian Thompson - petit larceny.
Taylor Paige Varnon - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Credit Bureau Serv. Assoc. v. Kassandra Cullipher - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Linda MacBride - breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Waynidt Philpott - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Oliba Perez - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Tyler E. Thomas - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Matthew Batchelder - indebtedness.
Carol Ann Strait v. Bob Strait, Bob Glen Strait, Holli Strait Gaskins, and Stacia Lanae Strait - quiet title.
Marriages
Zaxhary William Hulsey, 27, Hulbert, and Vanessa Leann Mendoza, 21, Hulbert.
Joshua David Hildabrand, 40, Park Hill, and Monica Leann Gower, 42, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Jan. 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:11 p.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Feb. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:01 p.m., lifting assist, 19991 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:41 p.m., grass fire, 18109 W. 79 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 p.m., lifting assist, 542 Pat St.
Feb. 2
Lowrey FD: 1:48 a.m., medical assist, Highway 85A.
Tahlequah FD: 7:00 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 a.m., smoke investigation, 1201 E. Shawnee St.
Lowrey FD: 7:06 p.m., outside fire, East 647 Road.
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 7:52 a.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
STEINER, Laverne, 93, minister. Died Feb. 1. Funeral services, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Clarification: Deborah Yandell, who appeared in the Jan. 31 Daily Log under Misdemeanors, is not the Deborah Yandell who works in the Cherokee County Assessor's Office.
